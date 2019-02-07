Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Break Down Their Marriage: Trust, Sex and "Learning as We Go"

As for the Grammy-winning pop star, "I'm the emotionally unstable one," he acknowledged, noting that he cares a lot and wants others to like him.

"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he continued. "I've always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that...is my baby boo."

Of course, as fans well know, their future together wasn't always certain. While they met a decade ago thanks to a Today run-in, their friendship didn't take shape until several years later after crossing paths at Hillsong. "Over time he became my best guy friend," Baldwin said. "I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren't hanging out [romantically]."

There is something else the runway star wanted to clear up: "I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone...It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute."