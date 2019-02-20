5 Luxury Hotels for a Perfect Melbourne Weekend Getaway

Melbourne has it all: cool bars, excellent coffee (obviously), Instagram-worthy laneways and unbeatable arts and culture.

If you're making the most of a Melbourne getaway, you'll want your accommodation to match your amazing itinerary.

Whether you're indulging in some #selfcare with a much needed staycation, or visiting the city for the first (or fifth!) time, finding a luxury hotel room is easy thanks to Hotels.com.

We've rounded up the perfect Melbourne hotels to make the most of your stay.