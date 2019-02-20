5 Luxury Hotels for a Perfect Melbourne Weekend Getaway

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 3:19 PM

By E! and Hotels.com

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hotel Melbourne

From Hotels.com

Melbourne has it all: cool bars, excellent coffee (obviously), Instagram-worthy laneways and unbeatable arts and culture.

If you're making the most of a Melbourne getaway, you'll want your accommodation to match your amazing itinerary.

Whether you're indulging in some #selfcare with a much needed staycation, or visiting the city for the first (or fifth!) time, finding a luxury hotel room is easy thanks to Hotels.com.

We've rounded up the perfect Melbourne hotels to make the most of your stay.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

The Langham Melbourne

For old world charm and impeccable hospitality, look no further than the 5-star Langham in Southbank. The hotel is nestled right in Melbourne's Arts and Leisure district (hint, hint), but you'll probably be too busy unwinding at the Chuan Spa or dining at the award-winning Melba restaurant.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

QT Melbourne

A unique getaway calls for a unique hotel, and Melbourne's 5-star QT delivers in spades. The eclectically decked out rooms feature bespoke sculptures, wooden floorboards and giant gel beds. See you at the rooftop cocktail bar!

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Crowne Plaza Melbourne

Located on the Yarra River and just steps away from the South Wharf precinct, the 4.5-star Crowne Plaza hotel is all about luxury. Long the home of the Logies, you'll feel like a star at the Crowne Plaza.

Article continues below

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Novotel Melbourne South Wharf

Score some major brownie points with your partner at the chic Novotel in South Wharf, which boasts striking city views. Have a cheeky tipple at Mr. Carpano Dining and Bar before moving on to the moreish Italian treats.  

Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Stamford Plaza Melbourne

The Stamford Plaza on Collins Street features a luxury indoor pool and rooms that are both spacious and swanky. Plus, it's right near Her Majesty's Theatre—so date night is sorted. You can thank us later.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travel , Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Karl Lagerfeld

Chanel Announces Karl Lagerfeld Will Be Cremated Without a Ceremony

Matt, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Former Virgin Matthew Reveals New Girlfriend

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Attack Investigation Takes a Major Turn: Everything We Know

Tyler Henry, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hollywood Medium

Did Tyler Henry Predict the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Drama?

Jeopardy, Alex Trebek

Why Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Calls the All-Star Games "Frightening"

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Officially Becomes a Suspect in Attack Investigation

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.