5 Luxury Hotels for a Perfect Melbourne Weekend Getaway

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 3:19 PM
Melbourne has it all: cool bars, excellent coffee (obviously), Instagram-worthy laneways and unbeatable arts and culture.
If you're making the most of a Melbourne getaway, you'll want your accommodation to match your amazing itinerary.
Whether you're indulging in some #selfcare with a much needed staycation, or visiting the city for the first (or fifth!) time, finding a luxury hotel room is easy thanks to Hotels.com.
We've rounded up the perfect Melbourne hotels to make the most of your stay.
For old world charm and impeccable hospitality, look no further than the 5-star Langham in Southbank. The hotel is nestled right in Melbourne's Arts and Leisure district (hint, hint), but you'll probably be too busy unwinding at the Chuan Spa or dining at the award-winning Melba restaurant.
A unique getaway calls for a unique hotel, and Melbourne's 5-star QT delivers in spades. The eclectically decked out rooms feature bespoke sculptures, wooden floorboards and giant gel beds. See you at the rooftop cocktail bar!
Located on the Yarra River and just steps away from the South Wharf precinct, the 4.5-star Crowne Plaza hotel is all about luxury. Long the home of the Logies, you'll feel like a star at the Crowne Plaza.
Score some major brownie points with your partner at the chic Novotel in South Wharf, which boasts striking city views. Have a cheeky tipple at Mr. Carpano Dining and Bar before moving on to the moreish Italian treats.
The Stamford Plaza on Collins Street features a luxury indoor pool and rooms that are both spacious and swanky. Plus, it's right near Her Majesty's Theatre—so date night is sorted. You can thank us later.
