6 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Partner Will Love

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 8:46 PM
by E! Online and Gifts Australia
Chocolates and roses are great, but make for a very predictable Valentine's Day. Why not think outside the (chocolate) box this February 14 and give your significant other something they'll actually use and love? Gifts Australia delivers country-wide and has tons of options perfect for a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife. They also offer 100-day returns, you know, just in case.
Check out our top picks to make this Valentine's Day extra memorable:
There is literally nothing better than coming home to a new candle or home fragrance. Try this Aromatherapy Raspberry Caramel Crème Set to set the romantic mood while you two Netflix and chill. Gifts Australia, $25
Gift the organised man in your life a monogrammed leather card holder or wallet, like this one. $49
For the woman who likes to smell good 24/7, try this L'Occitane Cherry Blossom gift set, which includes bath and shower gel, hand cream, body lotion and fragrance. $69
Give the sporty guy in your life a gift that's functional and fun, like this personalized Cambridge leather footy bag by Brahman that can be used as a toiletries bag or pencil case. $99
Pamper your s/o in every way with this L'Occitane and Moet hamper. From sweets like toffee brittle and butter shortbread to lush skincare products and, of course, a bottle of Moet, the two of you can indulge your way to the perfect Valentine's Day. $229
Don't just give a necklace, give a custom nameplate! These Harper Personalised jewellery pieces are available in a gold, silver or rose gold finish and can be customised with up to 12 letters. $69
