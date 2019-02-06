6 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Partner Will Love

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 8:46 PM

by E! Online and Gifts Australia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

Chocolates and roses are great, but make for a very predictable Valentine's Day. Why not think outside the (chocolate) box this February 14 and give your significant other something they'll actually use and love? Gifts Australia delivers country-wide and has tons of options perfect for a boyfriend, girlfriend, husband or wife. They also offer 100-day returns, you know, just in case.

Check out our top picks to make this Valentine's Day extra memorable:

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

SCENTED BLISS

There is literally nothing better than coming home to a new candle or home fragrance. Try this Aromatherapy Raspberry Caramel Crème Set to set the romantic mood while you two Netflix and chill. Gifts Australia, $25

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

PERSONALISED WALLET

Gift the organised man in your life a monogrammed leather card holder or wallet, like this one. $49

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

BODY BUNDLE

For the woman who likes to smell good 24/7, try this L'Occitane Cherry Blossom gift set, which includes bath and shower gel, hand cream, body lotion and fragrance. $69

Article continues below

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

TOUCH OF SPORTS

Give the sporty guy in your life a gift that's functional and fun, like this personalized Cambridge leather footy bag by Brahman that can be used as a toiletries bag or pencil case. $99

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

WINE AND DINE

Pamper your s/o in every way with this L'Occitane and Moet hamper. From sweets like toffee brittle and butter shortbread to lush skincare products and, of course, a bottle of Moet, the two of you can indulge your way to the perfect Valentine's Day. $229

Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

Gifts Australia

YOU NAME IT

Don't just give a necklace, give a custom nameplate! These Harper Personalised jewellery pieces are available in a gold, silver or rose gold finish and can be customised with up to 12 letters. $69

Article continues below

Read

Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Valentine's Day

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sam, Married at First Sight

Sam Responds to Married at First Sight Conspiracy Theory: "Definitely Not a Cover Up"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Backed Out of Buying Their $14 Million Miami Condo

Jessie, Botched 510

Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Give a Patient With "Paper Thin" Tissue New Breasts?

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raven

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and More Attend amfAR Gala as New York Fashion Week Offically Kicks Off

Yasmin Wijnaldum, G-Eazy

Meet G-Eazy's New "Bae:" Victoria’s Secret Model Yasmin Wijnaldum

Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Hasn't Seen Her Daughter in Months

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.