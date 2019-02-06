Sam Responds to Married at First Sight Conspiracy Theory: "Definitely Not a Cover Up"

Married at First Sight Australia groom Sam made few fans following Wednesday night's dinner party.

When the 26-year-old returned from New Zealand in the middle of the meal and announced "Honey, I'm home!" to his bride Elizabeth after days of no contact, chaos ensued.

He claimed to have temporarily fled the experiment the morning after his wedding to attend his ex-girlfriend's mum's funeral overseas, but viewers—and a sceptical Cyrell—questioned the validity of his story.

"It was definitely not a cover up," the Sydney tradie told E! News. "I wouldn't joke about someone dying, that's for sure. You get really bad karma for that. I had to make a decision: Do I stay with this woman I've just met or do I go respect my ex's family and the passing of her mother?"

And Sam says his attendance was less about his spending time with his ex and more about supporting her family.