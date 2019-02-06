Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Backed Out of Buying Their $14 Million Miami Condo

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 7:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Mega Agency

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the hunt for new digs in Miami.

In December, the Yeezy designer surprised his wife with a $14 million condo in Miami Beach. The Faena House building is 18 floors with wrap-around balconies and features a gym, pool, spa and more. According to TMZ, Ye purchased the family a 4 bed, 5 1/2 bath unit in Faena, which is apparently nicknamed the "Billionaire Beach Bunker."

An insider told E! News at the time, "Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift. Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."

The "Stronger" rapper apparently sought it out when they were in town for Art Basel.

E! News has learned, however, that Kim and Kanye have backed out of the purchase.  Photos showed the married couple embracing at the apartment when the KKW Beauty owner saw it for the first time, which dissuaded them from going through with it.

Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Miami PDA Pics

A source close to the couple gave E! News some insight as to why they won't be moving into Faena House anytime soon. 

"Kanye took Kim to Miami to view the property after Christmas—and she loved it," the source said. "However, once photos of them together on the balcony were released by the paparazzi on her first visit, Kim felt that the condo did not offer enough privacy for their family."

The insider added, "They are now looking for a vacation home that is much more private."

The Kardashian-West family spends a decent chunk of time in the 305 and it seems to hold a special place in her sisters' hearts as well. For starters, there was Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and their DASH stores in the city. Additionally, Kim and Kanye had a weekend full of fun and neon outfits when they were in the city over the summer for their friend 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Mega Agency

The 38-year-old had a ton of fun in the sun in her silver metallic bikini, too, with her close friend Larsa Pippen. Miami clearly brings out the best and brightest of Kim's wardrobe choices.

No matter the location of their new home, there will most definitely be extra room for their fourth baby. On Jan. 2, E! News learned that the couple was expecting another child—a baby boy—via surrogate. "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect," another source told us at the time.

Despite staying mum for a few weeks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially confirmed the news herself on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Coincidentally, Andy Cohen just welcomed his first child via surrogate, too!

She told the TV host that "we are" expecting another baby and the good news all came out at her massive holiday bash. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk," she said.

Kim and Kanye can't wait for their adorable group of kids North West, Saint West and Chicago Westto have another sibling. According to our source, the parents are "so grateful to have one more baby."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gifts Australia, Valentine's Day

6 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Partner Will Love

Sam, Married at First Sight

Sam Responds to Married at First Sight Conspiracy Theory: "Definitely Not a Cover Up"

Jessie, Botched 510

Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Give a Patient With "Paper Thin" Tissue New Breasts?

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raven

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and More Attend amfAR Gala as New York Fashion Week Offically Kicks Off

Yasmin Wijnaldum, G-Eazy

Meet G-Eazy's New "Bae:" Victoria’s Secret Model Yasmin Wijnaldum

Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Hasn't Seen Her Daughter in Months

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.