Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and More Attend amfAR Gala as New York Fashion Week Offically Kicks Off

Calling all fashion queens! New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off now that the acclaimed amfAR Gala has arrived.
So get ready to sashay in your brightest and boldest outfits this week (because we're sure you'll get some major inspo) as designers show off their latest collections.
With that said, all of the who's who in fashion, beauty and entertainment flocked to the gala, including Kim Kardashian, who is presenting tonight, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as supermodels Heidi Klum, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova, who is also presenting.
This year, the foundation for AIDS and HIV research is honoring actress Milla Jovovich, auctioneer Simon de Pury and photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
The amfAR Gala will have a performance by The Chainsmokers and special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Talk about a star-studded event!
Notably, Victoria Justice brought the heat to gala with her peek-a-boo dress, which featured intricate embroidery and see-through polka dot print. Another noteworthy outfit? The Kardashian sisters. They brought the glitz and the glam to the red carpet with daring black gowns that almost matched.
Keep scrolling through our gallery to see what the stars wore to the amfAR Gala.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian sizzles on the red carpet wearing a daring black dress that features a low-cut top with scalloped edges. She ties her look together with muted makeup and clear strappy heels. The KKW Beauty star is an award presenter at tonight's star-studded event.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian walks the red carpet with her sister Kim in an almost identical black gown, except her outfit features a thigh-high slit.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel dazzles in a black and white gown that brings on the drama. The back of her dress features a massive white bow while the front has a deep thigh-high slit. It's both classic and bold.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow pulls off one of the hardest colors to wear on the red carpet: purple! Her off-the-shoulder gown includes ornate embroidery and voluminous sleeves that give a princess vibe.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in her best red carpet outfit to date. The black long-sleeve gown features extreme cut-outs, a slit and a chunky belt that makes it oh-so-high-fashion.
Lindsay Ellingson
Lindsay Ellingson wears black from-head-to-toe and goes a different route with her shiny black top and pants.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum pulls out all the stops for the star-studded event. Wearing an ultra-sparkly silver dress with fringe at the hem (!!!), the supermodel keeps the rest of her look subtle. Because let's be real, all eyes are on that outfit.
Milla Jovovich
The actress and model, Milla Jovovich, is being honored at tonight's gala, so it's no surprise that she's looking like a literal star. She dazzles in her gilded full-length gown and red-hot lips, which gives off old-Hollywood vibes.
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton knows how to make a fashion statement, which is why her amfAR dress doesn't disappoint. Her strapless gown features a thigh-high slit with a glittery gold fringe design. She accessorizes with drop earrings and a simple diamond necklace.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a lingerie-esque ballgown that features a sheer corset top and flowy bottom. It's a Galia Lahav design. The "Miss Me More" singer is set to perform alongside The Chainsmokers.
Karolina Kurkova
The Czech model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, Karolina Kurkova, walks the red carpet in a bright fuchsia gown. She accessorizes with a chunky gold necklace and interestingly shaped earrings. The model is also a presenter tonight.
Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez spices things up on the red carpet with her dark orange-colored outfit and metallic gold heels. Moreover, the actress is also an award presenter at tonight's gala.
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice brings the heat to the amfAR Gala with her peek-a-boo, Nedo-designed dress, which features intricate embroidery and see-through polka dot print. Her bright red lipstick ties her sizzling look together.
Star Jones
Star Jones is making our temperatures rise with her fire-engine red gown, which features a flowy bottom and asymmetrical top. Adding more flair to her outfit, the star wears a diamond-encrusted Chanel brooch and holds an animal print handbag.
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, are ready to slay their performance at tonight's gala. The singing duo looks dapper in their suits, although, Taggart opts for an all-black ensemble while Pall keeps things classic with a white button-down.
Lais Ribeiro
The supermodel Lais Ribeiro proves velvet is still very much in fashion with her Vitor Zerbinato-designed outfit. The star stuns in a high-to-low dress that features over-the-top ruffles at the hem. Her simple, yet striking diamond necklace and earrings tie her look together.
Elsa Hosk
The supermodel Elsa Hosk stuns in an extreme cut-out dress. Her velvet, long-sleeve gown might be minimal but the deep v-cut makes it far from basic.
If the amfAR Gala is any indication, NYFW is going to be full of glitz, glam and fun.