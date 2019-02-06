Jay-Z Shows His Support for 21 Savage by Providing Legal Help

Prince Williams/Wireimage, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 1:38 PM
Jay-Z is showing his support for a rapper in a big way.
Just days after 21 Savage was arrested for reportedly overstaying his visa, the artist is getting some support from a close friend.
Attorney Alex Spiro confirms to E! News that he is helping assist in the 21 Savage case after being hired by Roc Nation and Jay-Z.
In addition, Jay-Z sounded off on the arrest and called it a complete "travesty."
"The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty, his U visa petition has been pending for 4 years," he shared in a statement to E! News. "In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately #Free21Savage."
Alex added to TMZ, "We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge…What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years—not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed."
For those not up to date on 21 Savage's legal situation, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) said they "arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon."
At the same time, the 26-year-old's lawyer said they were working with authorities "to clear up any misunderstandings."
"Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community-leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy," the statement read.
This weekend, 21 Savage is nominated for several 2019 Grammys including Best Rap/Sung Performance thanks to his "Rockstar" collaboration with Post Malone. The track is also nominated for Record of the Year.
