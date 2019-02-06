The Hilarious and Sweet Way Pink's Daughter Celebrated Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Pink's daughter is no Belieber, but she is a big believer of her mom.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star received the honor in a ceremony attended by her husband Carey Hart, their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, and Ellen DeGeneres, who praised the singer in a speech. Pink later appeared on her talk show.

"Willow wrote me a note that said, 'Mama, this is a big deal, and I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver,'" the singer said, referring to Justin Bieber. "That is so random! I don't even know, how does she even know, I don't know. It was cute. This must be a big deal."