See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

Well, it looks like winter is definitely here for the fine people of Westeros. HBO has released the first 14 images of the final season of Game of Thrones. From the looks of the new pictures, everybody is still in one piece...for now.

Details about the final season are being kept under wraps, as per usual, but we can tell you this: the six-episode final season kicks off Sunday, April 14. And, well, you might not be satisfied with the ending.

"I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied," Maisie Williams recently told Sky News about the series ending. "No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."