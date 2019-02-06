See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 11:28 AM

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Well, it looks like winter is definitely here for the fine people of Westeros. HBO has released the first 14 images of the final season of Game of Thrones. From the looks of the new pictures, everybody is still in one piece...for now.

Details about the final season are being kept under wraps, as per usual, but we can tell you this: the six-episode final season kicks off Sunday, April 14. And, well, you might not be satisfied with the ending.

"I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied," Maisie Williams recently told Sky News about the series ending. "No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Williams' statements align with what Kit Harington has been saying about the end of the series.

"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that'," Harington said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it."

See the new images below.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Samwell

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Tyrion

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon Snow

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Davos

 Liam Cunningham is Davos Seaworth.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Jaime

 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya

Maisie Williams as Arya STark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa

Sophie Turner returns as Sansa Stark.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie is Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Varys

Conleth Hill returns as Varys.

Need more than these images? How about a teaser?

The final season of Game of Thrones begins on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

