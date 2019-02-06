Are Bert and Ernie Gay? Why Sesame Street Fans Are Questioning Their Relationship Again

It's the Sesame Street duo pop culture fans can't stop talking about.

Back in September, a writer of the beloved show confirmed the two characters are a gay couple.

Soon after, the folks at Sesame Workshop who helped create the show said they are "best friends."

But as the groundbreaking children's series celebrates 50 years, The Hollywood Reporter took a closer look at the characters with some surprising results. According to executive vp of Sesame Workshop Brown Johnson, people "can think whatever they want" about Bern and Ernie.

"You want to think they're gay? OK," she explained to the publication. "You want to think they're not gay? They're not gay."