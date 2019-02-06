A Timeline of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Whirlwind Romance

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged!

The Oscar winner's rep has confirmed to E! News that Lawrence is set to tie the knot with her beau, Cooke Maroney. This exciting engagement news comes about eight months after the Hunger Games star and the art gallerist first sparked romance rumors. Photographers spotted the pair, who reportedly met through her best friend Laura Simpson, together for the first time in early June. Since then, the couple has been seemingly inseparable, enjoying dates in New York City as well as taking trips around the world together.

So, in celebration of Lawrence and Cooke's engagement, we're taking a look at the couple's relationship timeline.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

Take a trip down romance lane with these sweet photos of Lawrence and Maroney!

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Sparks Fly

Last June, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Brewing Romance

That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Packing the PDA

In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Day Date

Last July, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Best Image / BACKGRID

August 2018

The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

In the City of Love

The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris back in August. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

MEGA

When in Rome

Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

I Love You So Matcha

In October, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Engagement Rumors Swirl

The couple recently sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News.

 

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Jennifer Garner Reflects on Starting a Family With Ben Affleck While "Surrounded by Paparazzi"

2019 Emojis

Hot Damn! New Emoji's Are Here and the Internet Thinks One is NSFW

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hilarious and Sweet Way Pink's Daughter Celebrated Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Game of Thrones

See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

Gabrielle Union, Baby, Daughter, Kaavia James, Instagram

Gabrielle Union Says Using a Surrogate Felt Like "Surrendering to Failure"

Bert, Ernie, Sesame Street

Are Bert and Ernie Gay? Why Sesame Street Fans Are Questioning Their Relationship Again

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John in His Final Episode

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.