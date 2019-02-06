Carole Radziwill Throws Shade at The Real Housewives of New York City

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 6:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

She put down her golden apple and walked away from The Real Housewives of New York City, but that doesn't mean Carole Radziwill has left the shade behind.

After the former RHONY star posted an Instagram photo at the Rockhouse Hotel and Spa in Jamaica (on-again/off-again beau Adam Kenworthy was also there), fans commented asking about the Bravo reality show—and Carole held nothing back.

A follower complimented Carole and said, "there's not one person I know in Manhattan that has a bad word to say about you. Such a nice person." And to that, Carole said, "awwww…..but maybe one or two but that's all," punctuated with a winking emoji.

Photos

All of the Shocking Real Housewives Exits in 2018

Another follower said, "How can I watch RHONY next season without you?" Carole responded, "With the sound off," and again added a winking emoji.

Carole joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in its fifth season and departed following season 10, which also chronicled the dissolution of her friendship with Bethenny Frankel.

"After six seasons on Bravo's RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind," Carole said in a statement. "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.

"I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I'm thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next," she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

Bert, Ernie, Sesame Street

Are Bert and Ernie Gay? Why Sesame Street Fans Are Questioning Their Relationship Again

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John in His Final Episode

Gus Kenworthy, Emma Roberts

Gus Kenworthy Joining American Horror Story Season 9 With Emma Roberts

Law and Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish

It's Rollins vs. Carisi on Law & Order: SVU When the Detectives Are Put Into a Moral Conflict

Exclusive: "Law & Order: SVU"-- Carisi Pulls a Benson

Fun Bobby, Vincent Ventresca, Friends

What It’s Really Like to Appear on Friends: Guest Stars Tell All

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.