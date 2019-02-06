Bradley Cooper Tells Oprah Winfrey He Was "Embarrassed" by Oscars Directing Snub

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, Oprah Winfrey, SuperSoul Conversations

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite his remarkable year, Bradley Cooper still faced embarrassment. 

While the first-time director and celebrated actor captivated audiences and launched Lady Gaga's film career with his critical darling, A Star Is Born, he was—for many—surprisingly snubbed of a Best Director Oscar nomination for this year's ceremony. 

For Cooper, however, he felt more embarrassment than shock. "I was not surprised. I'm never surprised about not getting anything," he told Oprah Winfrey during a taping of Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations.

The star recalled how he had been in a coffee shop with a friend when someone had sent him a congratulatory text, but didn't tell him the "bad news."

Photos

Stars Bradley Cooper Might Win a Grammy Before

"The first thing I felt was embarrassment actually," he admitted. "Well, think about it. I felt embarrassed that I didn't do my part. I'll work on that."

"I went, 'Oh, gosh. I didn't do my job,'" he added. 

"But, you know you did," Winfrey pointed out. Cooper responded, "I do."

Read

Lady Gaga Has the Perfect Response to Bradley Cooper's Oscars Directing Snub

Still, the actor has much to be grateful for, including an Oscar-nominated first film, his fourth Oscar acting nod and even his first two Grammy nominations. To boot, he got to sit down with Winfrey, who he admitted was a childhood role model. After moving to California, the actor and his parents even tried to scope out her home. 

"We're driving...and I think there's a TV in front of her gates,'" Cooper recalled. "We drove around trying to find your house."

The episode of Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations will air on February 16 at 8 p.m. on OWN. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , Oprah Winfrey , 2019 Oscars , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Jennifer Garner Reflects on Starting a Family With Ben Affleck While "Surrounded by Paparazzi"

2019 Emojis

Hot Damn! New Emoji's Are Here and the Internet Thinks One is NSFW

Pink, Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hilarious and Sweet Way Pink's Daughter Celebrated Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Game of Thrones

See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

Gabrielle Union, Baby, Daughter, Kaavia James, Instagram

Gabrielle Union Says Using a Surrogate Felt Like "Surrendering to Failure"

Bert, Ernie, Sesame Street

Are Bert and Ernie Gay? Why Sesame Street Fans Are Questioning Their Relationship Again

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John in His Final Episode

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.