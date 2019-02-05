Lady Gaga to Perform at 2019 Grammys

Get the tissues out now because E! News can confirm that Lady Gaga will perform at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.

The 6-time Grammy winner was nominated for five awards this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. According to Deadline, her co-star and co-nominee Bradley Cooperwill not be in attendance at the awards show. He's not snubbing the show at all. Rather, Cooper will be in London at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. A Star Is Born received seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay at the British awards show.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, also received a nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)."

Although their duet would have been a sight to see on TV in addition to the big screen, we may not have to wait too long to hear them again. The Ally and Jackson Maine actors surprised fans at Gaga's Enigma show in Las Vegas last weekend where they performed "Shallow" for the first time since the film.