Married at First Sight's Elizabeth Claps Back at Sam After Fight: "There’s No Respect"

Instead of jetting off to Fiji, Thailand or the Whitsundays for her honeymoon, Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth spent a week alone in her hotel room after her husband Sam left for a funeral.

Sam had announced he needed to leave for his ex-girlfriend's mother's funeral in New Zealand after the wedding, but didn't bother to reach out to his new wife the entire time he was gone.

The pair were finally reunited at the first MAFS group dinner party in episode 8—and it didn't go smoothly.

"Honey, I'm home," Sam announced at the dinner, kissing his shocked wife on the cheek. 27-year-old Elizabeth was having none of it and sent a death stare his way. "I'm seeing daggers," Sam observed. Yep.

Things turned sour after Elizabeth revealed to the group that Sam ignored the voicemail she left, and he played the ‘I don't have a voicemail' card.

Lizzie, however, had the receipts and called his number...which went straight to Sam's voicemail. Checkmate.