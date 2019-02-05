Shanina Shaik Speaks Out on Her Role in "Horrific" Fyre Festival

Shanina Shaik is breaking her silence on Fyre Festival.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the 27-year-old Australian model spoke out about her involvement in the ill-fated music festival and how affected she was by Netflix's explosive documentary.

"I cried when I watched it," she said of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. "It is really horrific what happened. The girls and I were just kind of dragged into it. We would never want to promote something like that or take someone's money."

Shaik, along with the likes of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, appeared in a glam promo video for the 2017 festival that was overseen by event creator Billy McFarland in the Bahamas. The festival, of course, ended up being a massive scam that quickly turned into a viral disaster.