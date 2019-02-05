Rachel Lindsay Gets Real With Bachelor Ex Nick Viall About Their Season

Lindsay recalled a few moments in particular that she had never spoken about, including during the fourth week when Viall and the women traveled to Wisconsin.

"I had been drinking. I was so upset that day," she recalled in a sneak peek of the interview shared with E! News. "I have never told this story." As she described, they had a "horrible" day on a farm and then saw Viall and Grimaldi have a "secret moment." Viall defended his ex-fiancé, claiming producers told her to find him. Either way, the other contestants saw it and Lindsay got frustrated because she thought it was obvious who he wanted to be with. "So, I was like, 'Why are we even here?'" she said, also noting that she had tried to quit the season three times.

Ultimately, after being notified by a producer, Viall found Lindsay sobbing in a bathroom and she told him she didn't want to be there. In her words, "It was the most embarrassing moment."