Shawn Mendes Apologizes for Accidentally Liking Hateful Tweet

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

There's nothing but love in Shawn Mendes' blood.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the pop music superstar "liked" a controversial tweet on social media. But before followers thought too much about the message, Shawn decided to speak out and clear the air on the situation.

"Must of accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed, you know me & I'd never," he shared with one fan who asked for an unlike and apology. "Sorry."

Shawn added, "Love u."

In true Internet fashion, the Twitter post in question has surfaced. And instead of sharing the not-so-funny joke, we'll focus on how supportive Shawn has been to the LGBTQ community.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In a recent interview, Shawn was asked about Teddy Geiger's transition. While chatting about his best friend, the singer revealed how other straight males can be supportive of LGBTQ causes.

Shawn Mendes, Z100's Jingle Ball 2018

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"There was a moment when I remember I referred to Teddy as she, like without thinking, and it takes time to be able to learn that, obviously. And the way she looked at me was this intense amount of joy that I swear if everybody in the world experienced one of their best friends experiencing that, there would be no questions," Shawn explained to Billboard. "People would not be questioning it. It's just not worth it to question it. Let somebody be and feel and live how they want to live."

As for this weekend's 2019 Grammys, Shawn is up for two awards including Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

According to the singer, he found out about the news at the same time as his music crew.

"Everyone I've worked really hard with for a few years was there," he shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball. "We all kind of experienced it together. It's amazing. That's all I can really say about [the nominations]."

Soon after, he will get back to hitting the road as part of his world tour that includes more than 100 shows. Safe to say Shawn is a busy man.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , LGBTQ , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B

Cardi B Responds to Viral Girl Scout Who Remixed "Money" to Sell Cookies

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt Is "Pretty Involved" in Wedding Planning With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer Is So Sexy, So Mysterious

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Shades Ariana Grande After Enjoying "Cougar Conversations" With Pete Davidson

Modern Family

Modern Family Ending After Season 11

Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence

The Hilarious Advice Brie Larson Received From Jennifer Lawrence After Her Oscars Win

Kim Kardashian, Skin

Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Being Criticized for ''Bad Skin''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.