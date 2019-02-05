Adam Levine's Daughters Adorably Watched His 2019 Super Bowl Performance Together

As Adam Levine took the Super Bowl stage, the Maroon 5frontman had two pint-sized fans watching.

On Sunday, the longtime band celebrated a career milestone when they performed for thousands inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the 2019 game.

Of all the faces watching, there were two very special fans taking in the show—Levine's young daughters, 2-year-old Dusty and 11-month-old Gio.

As evidenced by a snap mom Behati Prinsloo shared on social media, the sisters took in the show on a TV, Dusty with a stuffed animal in hand.

"We love you dada," the model captioned the show. Too cute!