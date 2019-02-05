The Bachelor's Kirpa Explains Her Mysterious Chin Injury

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 7:19 AM

Everyone loves a good reality TV mystery, especially one that gets revealed. That's happened for The Bachelor, specifically what exactly was going on with Kirpa Sudick's chin injury.

"When I first got here, I was like this is gorgeous, but Thailand's f—ked me up, not in a good way," Kirpa says in the deleted scene above.

Just how did the country leave Kirpa f—ked up? Let's her explain: "I was trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of a sunset, but it had rained and I forgot about that, so rocks and water: slippery."

Kirpa stepped on some rocks for her photo, but slipped, and "went to catch myself with my hand, and then instead my chin took the fall."

"So, five stitches later and a sprained wrist and here I am," she said over footage of herself in the hospital.

On her Instagram, Kirpa reposted many, many memes about her chin, including a comparison to the rapper Nelly.

Kirpa and all the other contestants avoided elimination in the Monday, Feb. 4 episode of the ABC reality show after Elyse took herself out of the competition.

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

