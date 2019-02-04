Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate—Find Out His Meaningful Name

Here's our Mazel of the day, toAndy Cohen, who just became a dad!

The 50-year-old host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live has welcomed his first child. Cohen announced the news on Instagram on Monday night with a sweet photo with his new baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!" he wrote on Instagram. 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

On December 20, Cohen had announced on his show that he was expecting a baby via surrogate in six weeks.

"I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," he said.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," he continued. "And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet."