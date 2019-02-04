Did "Well-Intended Brotherly Advice" Drive a Wedge Between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Is it Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle or Prince William vs. Prince Harry? Or is there no feud at all? TLC's Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? hopes to get to the bottom of that.

In the exclusive clip above, Katie Nicholl, a royal journalist and author, says Prince William was "quite concerned" with how quickly Prince Harry's relationship with the Duchess of Sussex progressed. Nicholl says Prince William's reported check-in with Harry, "well-intended brotherly advice," ended up doing the opposite and "just riled Harry."