Did "Well-Intended Brotherly Advice" Drive a Wedge Between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Is it Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle or Prince William vs. Prince Harry? Or is there no feud at all? TLC's Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? hopes to get to the bottom of that.
In the exclusive clip above, Katie Nicholl, a royal journalist and author, says Prince William was "quite concerned" with how quickly Prince Harry's relationship with the Duchess of Sussex progressed. Nicholl says Prince William's reported check-in with Harry, "well-intended brotherly advice," ended up doing the opposite and "just riled Harry."
Nicholl says Harry saw it as criticism and interpreted it as William not being "behind" the marriage. "And I don't think things have been quite right ever since," Nicholl says above.
But Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer, says any distance between the two royal brothers is likely because of Meghan's influence.
"Everything I hear is that Harry is completely beguiled by Meghan, and completely enthralled to her and has changed considerably," Lady Campbell says in the exclusive clip.
The clip above also features commentary by Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty Magazine, who gives her insights on the rumored division between the "fab four."
Kate v. Meghan also features commentary from Paul Burrell, the former butler to Princess Diana, CNN's Victoria Arbiter, a body language expert and more.
