Aje to Open Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 10:13 PM
You can't deny it: Australian fashion label Aje is having a killer 2019.
The fashion house is set to open Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia as the coveted Mercedes-Benz Presents designer, following in the footsteps of Camilla and Marc, Dion Lee and Toni Maticevski.
Aje will showcase its highly anticipated resort collection on May 12 at the prestigious week-long event in Sydney. Designers Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris, who founded the label in 2008, said heading MBFWA was a "milestone moment" for the brand.
"This headlining position gives us the perfect platform to engage and inspire the clients we place at the heart of our brand," Forest said in a statement.
"As designers, our driving force remains the same today as when we started Aje: to offer a platform for women to embrace their duality. At once raw and beautiful, tough and feminine, effortless and cool, our collections echo the co-existing tensions and complexities that unite us all."
Norris said Aje and Mercedes-Benz was a match made in heaven.
"Aje and Mercedes-Benz share an inherent sophistication, and a desire to embody perfection in our craft," he said. "Our eye for design does not look to trends. We set ourselves apart by offering ageless style that sits outside the passing of time."
The cult label is known for its elevated essentials and statement pieces, and is also a favourite with celebs (think Kate Moss, Madonna, Shay Mitchell and Phoebe Tonkin).
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia runs from May 12-18.
