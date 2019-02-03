Married at First Sight Virgin Matthew Debuts New Beard, New Reason for Fans to Froth

It's been a big week for Matthew.

The Married at First Sight Australia star got "married" on Sunday night's episode, slept in a bed with a woman for the first time and now he's showing off a very grown-up new look.

The 30-year-old videographer made an appearance on the Today Show Monday morning, where he sported a thick new layer of scruff and opened up about his virginity.

"For so long, it was something that I was scared of and ashamed to admit and embarrassed to tell people," Matthew said on the breakfast show. "The more I hid from it, the bigger the fear got and the more embarrassed I became, and speaking about it sort of releases its grip and suddenly it gets easier and easier to talk about it."