Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

Foo Fighters opened the show and were later joined onstage by Zac Brown and Tom Morello , as well as Queen drummer Roger Taylor , who performed his band's hit "Under Pressure" with the group. Perry Farrell later joined them for a rendition of his band Jane's Addiction 's "Mountain Song." Run The Jewels also gave a performance.

Sarah Hyland and beau Wells Adams hit up the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party in Atlanta on Saturday, a day before the big game. At the bash, the two cuddled up and also mingled with other celebs, such as Zachary Levi .

"Watching the @foofighters cover Queen with @Sarah_Hyland the night before the #SBLIII is about as good as it gets. #SuperSaturdayNight @ATT," Adams tweeted , alongside a video from the show.

Watching the @foofighters cover Queen with @Sarah_Hyland the night before the #SBLIII is about as good as it gets. #SuperSaturdayNight @ATT pic.twitter.com/oROJtLIeqq

Check out photos of celebs at DirecTV's party and at other Super Bowl parties this weekend.

Other celebs spotted at the party included Vanessa Hudgens , The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman , Emily Ratajkowski , Keegan-Michael Key , Mark Cuban , Nina Dobrev , Paul Rudd , Michael Strahan , and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave .

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Jamie Foxx The actor was spotted on the sidelines at Super Bowl LIII.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Halle & Chloe Bailey The sisters and Young-ish stars posed backstage before performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Conor McGregor The famous boxer enjoyed all the football fun with his son Conor Jack McGregor Jr. on Sunday night.

Courtesy of Rolling Stone Nene Leakes, Marlo Hampton & Cynthia Bailey The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars come together and party in LDV Hospitality's The Seville VIP area at Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta.

Courtesy of Wheels Up Teddi Mellencamp The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attends Wheels Up 5th Annual Super Saturday Tailgate party before the big game.



Instagram LoCash The country singers had fun in Atlanta with the coveted SB trophy.

Instagram Danny Trejo & Snoop Dogg Actor Danny Trejo celebrated the LA Rams with fellow Los Angeles native Snoop Dogg ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Instagram Gisele Bündchen The super model celebrated her husband's latest trip to the Super Bowl by writing, "I got your back!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Russell Wilson & Ciara The fellow NFL quarterback and his wife posed together at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cardi B The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her new rainbow hair at a Super Bowl party.

Jerritt Clark Camille Kostek Before rooting for the New England Patriots, the Sports Illustrated model enjoys Beefeater Pink at the Maxim Big Game Experience.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ashanti Ashanti showed off her toned legs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DIRECTV Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams and Zachary Levi The Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum boyfriend pose for a pic with the Shazam! actor at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for DIRECTV Vanessa Hudgens The actress is all smiles at the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV Paul Rudd The actor just made the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party hotter.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and his band rock the at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard The married pair get cozy at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics Cardi B & Meek Mill The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim Rachel Lindsay The Bachelorette star appears at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. She attended the bash with two girlfriends.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim Jamie Foxx The star performs at the Maxim Big Game Experience party. He performed for almost an hour and FaceTimed a mystery person while onstage.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics Meek Mill & Kevin Hart The two appear at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatic Cardi B The rapper strikes a pose at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram / Kylie Jenner Travis Scott The rapper, who will take the stage at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, performs at the Planet Pepsi pre-Super Bowl LIII party and gives a shout-out to his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster for her first birthday.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL Adam Richman & Andrew Zimmern Who's hungry in Atlanta? The celebrity chefs attend the Taste of The NFL 28th anniversary celebration of Party With A Purpose at The Cobb Galleria Centre.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Aerosmith Hello, Atlanta, are you ready to rock? The band appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena before their show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Post Malone The rapper appears at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ciara & Russell Wilson It's date night for the Hollywood couple who steps out for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena. Ciara is wearing Privé Revaux sunnies.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for TAO Group Danny Amendola & Reggie Bush Football studs unite! The athletes attend TAO group's Big Game Takeover presented by Tongue & Groove.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM Keri Hilson Whoever said you can't combine football with shopping hasn't been to the MCM x Super Bowl LIII event.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Justin Dior Combs Party in Atlanta! Diddy's famous son attends the Versace & 2Chainz event during Super Bowl weekend with Pernod Ricard.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Jenny McCarthy & NeNe Leakes It's time for some girl chat! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star meets up with the SiriusXM radio host at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row.

Nickelodeon Russell Wilson The Seattle Seahawks quarterback participates in Nickelodeon's Double Dare at Super Bowl.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ludacris Luda in the house! The rapper gets Atlanta dancing while performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for AMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan Pop culture is all around Atlanta! The actor celebrates the biggest football game of the year at The Walking Dead Super Bowl party.