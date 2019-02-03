Adam Levine and Baby Join John Legend and Family in Pampers Super Bowl Ad

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019

What could make a Pampers commercial with John Legendand his family even cuter?

How about...fellow dad Adam Levine acting like a dad.

The singer, whose band Maroon Five is headlining the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, appears with a baby, presumably his and wife Behati Prinsloo's youngest daughter Gio Grace, who is 11 months old, in a Pampers ad set to air during the NFL championship. The commercial is part of the diaper brand's new "Love the Change" campaign.

The commercial also features Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids Luna, 2, and Milo, who is eight months old, as well as a group of other dads with their babies.

Legend and Teigen are longtime celebrity spokesmodels for Pampers.

The New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl, which takes place in Atlanta on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

