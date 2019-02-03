Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Pregnancy Speculation Again After Cryptic Post

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
With two words, Kylie Jenner sent her fans into a tizzy on Saturday night.
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a photo of her embracing her beau, Travis Scott, with the caption, "baby #2?"
"Are you pregnant?" one user asked in the comments.
"No lol," Kylie replied.
More than 6.6 million people liked the post, which comes almost exactly a year after the reality star confirmed on Instagram on the day of the 2018 Super Bowl, with a video montage, that she had given birth to a daughter, her and Travis' first child, following months of speculation that she was pregnant.
Kylie and Travis are currently in Atlanta, where he is set to perform during the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show as a supporting act to headliner Maroon 5.
Kylie and Travis' little girl, Stormi Webster, turned 1 this past Friday and Kylie and her family threw her a party in Los Angeles.
This is not the first time Kylie has stirred speculation among fans that she is pregnant with her second child, and laughed it off. Last month, she took to Twitter to tease an "exciting" new project. After user asked if she had a bun in the oven, Kylie responded, "Noooo lol."
Last October, Kylie said on Snapchat that she wants to have another baby, adding, "but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second."
She also said she "definitely" wants another daughter, with a "really feminine name."
It is unclear if Kylie and Travis brought Stormi with them on their current trip to the 2019 Super Bowl. During a performance at a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday, Travis gave their daughter a special birthday shout-out onstage.