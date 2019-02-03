Jussie Smollett Jokes He's the "Gay Tupac" in Emotional First Appearance Since Attack

An emotional and defiant Jussie Smollett returned to the stage in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking his first public appearance since surviving what police called a "possible racially motivated" attack in Chicago last week.

The 36-year-old Empire actor and singer told the crowd at his pre-scheduled show at the Troubadour club on the Sunset Strip he was "OK" and fought his attackers, joking he is the "gay Tupac."

"I am not fully healed yet, but I'm going to, and I'm gonna stand strong with ya'll," he said. "I had to be here tonight, y'all. I couldn't let those motherf--kers win. So I will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love and I hope that you all stand with me."