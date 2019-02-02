Oprah Handing Out Tequila Shots in Her Pajamas Is Truly Iconic

From the studio to the seas, Oprah Winfrey will never stop giving. And people will never stop loving it.

The talk show host posted an Instagram video on Saturday that showed the newly minted 65-year-old handing out tequila shots to women on a cruise ship. Oh yeah, she was also in her pajamas.

You can hear it now, can't you? "YOU get a shot and YOU get a shot!"

Oprah and her BFF Gayle Kinghosted a three-day gathering called the Girls' Getaway Cruise on one of Holland America Line's ships. It departed from Ft. Lauderdale and made stops in the Bahamas.

"Tequila anyone? 'I'm not throwing away my shot'! Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-neice-companion-partner who joined us on the #Girl'sGetAwayCruise," she captioned the video.