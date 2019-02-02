Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

No storm is going to stop Stormi Webster from having an awesome first birthday party!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter supposed to have a big bash, but things didn't go as planned.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story on Friday that the event was canceled due to expected rain. However, the family did have a party for the child, indoors, during a lull between two massive thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area.

"We were supposed to have Stormi's birthday this weekend," Kylie said. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining anymore, and it didn't ended up raining, but it's alright, better safe than sorry."