25 Times Ashley Graham Perfected the Art of Fearless Fashion

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 3:00 AM

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Ashley Graham

Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham is not one for subtlety... and for good reason!

The body positivity activist—who made history as the first size 16 supermodel to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016—knows a thing or two about expressing oneself through fashion. From curve-hugging silhouettes to bold prints and practically every strappy heel under the sun, Ashley is the perfect inspiration for anyone motivated to take their wardrobe to the next level.

The American supermodel and designer will bring her signature style to Australia for the first time for Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, where she'll walk in Runway 4 and speak at the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit.

Photos

Ashley Graham's Best Looks

Ashley made a major splash in the fashion world when she attended her very first Met Gala in 2017 wearing a bespoke gown by H&M. With its larger-than-life ruffle and cascading skirt it's no surprise she told E! News her design team was tasked with making the ensemble "very Ashley," adding, "So we have the body in between it all."

Since then, Graham became a staple at every major industry event—including Fashion Week, of course.

Whether she's strutting her stuff down the runway, serving looks on the red carpet or giving every street-chic celeb a run for their money, Ashley has undoubtedly perfected the art of fearless fashion. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite A.G. looks of all time. 

Ashley Graham, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

All That Glitters Is Gold

The supermodel hits the 2018 Met Gala in a strapless gold gown by Prabal Gurung.

Ashley Graham, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heaven Sent

So classic! Ashley graces the 2018 CFDA Awards in a Vera Wang creation.

Ashley Graham, Glamour 2017 Women of The Year Awards

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour

Red Hot, Hot, Hot

Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards weren't nearly as sexy without Ashley in her Prabal Gurung suit.

Ashley Graham

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Belle of the Ball

The brunette beauty looks effortlessly elegant in a black ensemble at the Fashion Media Awards in 2018.

Ashley Graham, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Risk Taker

Va va voom! Ashley rocks her killer curves in Bao Tranchi at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Silver Surfer

The catwalk queen turns heads in a bodycon by Vex Clothing at a pre-Grammys bash in 2018.

Ashley Graham, 2018 Glamour Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Nice in Neon

Graham picks a Christian Siriano two-piece look for the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Ashley Graham, Vogue Foundation Dinner

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue

Little Black Blazer

Alexander McQueen puts a new spin on business casual with this modern lace coat, which Ashley rocks to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2018.

ESC: Ashley Graham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Perfectly Pink

The 31-year-old hits the streets of New York City in a basic blush dress and Fleur du Mal corset.

Ashley Graham

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon

Curvaceous Queen

Ashley takes red carpet glam to the next level in a Christian Siriano mini-dress.

Ashley Graham, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Taking the Plunge

Damn, girl! The celeb highlights her enviable assets at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a sexy dress by Hugo Boss.

Ashley Graham

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sexy in Satin

Ashley attends a 2018 charity event in a green and black look by Commando.

Ashley Graham

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Patterns for Days

Showing some leg! The A-lister rocks what her mama gave her at the Golden Heart Awards in 2018.

Ashley Graham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Streetwear Chic

Nothing can stop this gorgeous girl, who poses for photos in a Proenza Schouler sweater a Norma Kamali track pants. 

Ashley Graham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Coming Up Roses

The 2017 Met Gala saw Ashley in custom H&M.

Ashley Graham

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Green With Envy

Lime green isn't an easy color to pull off, but Graham does it flawlessly.

Ashley Graham

Mike Pont/WireImage

Marilyn Monroe-Inspired

Ashley is a vision in white at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in 2017.

Ashley Graham, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Oh So Sexy

The model highlights her physique in a sheer Naeem Kham look at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ashley Graham

FOX via Getty Images

Ooh La La

The body positivity activist glows in this emerald green gown during the 2018 Miss Universe competition.

Ashley Graham

AKM-GSI

Furr-ocious

Haters to the left! Ashley flashes her signature smile in a fur coat and heeled booties.

Ashley Graham

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lovely in Lace

Does it get any better than this? We're loving Ashley's Galia Lahav jumpsuit, which she wore to Glamour's Women of the Year gathering in 2016.

Ashley Graham, Time 100 Gala

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

From her Nili Lotan skirt to those Forevermark diamonds, Ashley can do no wrong in the style department.

Ashley Graham

DARA, DAHE/Backgrid

Windswept Wonder

Graham attends a 2017 taping of The View in a satin midi-dress by Nili Lotan.

Ashley Graham, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Metallic Marvel

You better work! The model enlists the help of designer Rubin Singer to help create this number, which she wore to Vanity Fair's Oscars bash in 2018. 

ESC: Ashley Graham

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Legs for Days

Ashley pairs a striped mini-skirt and distressed tee while out in the Big Apple. 

VAMFF runs from March 1-10. You can purchase tickets here.

