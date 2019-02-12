25 Times Ashley Graham Perfected the Art of Fearless Fashion

Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham is not one for subtlety... and for good reason!
The body positivity activist—who made history as the first size 16 supermodel to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016—knows a thing or two about expressing oneself through fashion. From curve-hugging silhouettes to bold prints and practically every strappy heel under the sun, Ashley is the perfect inspiration for anyone motivated to take their wardrobe to the next level.
The American supermodel and designer will bring her signature style to Australia for the first time for Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, where she'll walk in Runway 4 and speak at the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit.
Ashley made a major splash in the fashion world when she attended her very first Met Gala in 2017 wearing a bespoke gown by H&M. With its larger-than-life ruffle and cascading skirt it's no surprise she told E! News her design team was tasked with making the ensemble "very Ashley," adding, "So we have the body in between it all."
Since then, Graham became a staple at every major industry event—including Fashion Week, of course.
Whether she's strutting her stuff down the runway, serving looks on the red carpet or giving every street-chic celeb a run for their money, Ashley has undoubtedly perfected the art of fearless fashion. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite A.G. looks of all time.
All That Glitters Is Gold
The supermodel hits the 2018 Met Gala in a strapless gold gown by Prabal Gurung.
Heaven Sent
So classic! Ashley graces the 2018 CFDA Awards in a Vera Wang creation.
Red Hot, Hot, Hot
Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards weren't nearly as sexy without Ashley in her Prabal Gurung suit.
Belle of the Ball
The brunette beauty looks effortlessly elegant in a black ensemble at the Fashion Media Awards in 2018.
Risk Taker
Va va voom! Ashley rocks her killer curves in Bao Tranchi at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Silver Surfer
The catwalk queen turns heads in a bodycon by Vex Clothing at a pre-Grammys bash in 2018.
Nice in Neon
Graham picks a Christian Siriano two-piece look for the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Little Black Blazer
Alexander McQueen puts a new spin on business casual with this modern lace coat, which Ashley rocks to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2018.
Perfectly Pink
The 31-year-old hits the streets of New York City in a basic blush dress and Fleur du Mal corset.
Curvaceous Queen
Ashley takes red carpet glam to the next level in a Christian Siriano mini-dress.
Taking the Plunge
Damn, girl! The celeb highlights her enviable assets at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a sexy dress by Hugo Boss.
Sexy in Satin
Ashley attends a 2018 charity event in a green and black look by Commando.
Patterns for Days
Showing some leg! The A-lister rocks what her mama gave her at the Golden Heart Awards in 2018.
Streetwear Chic
Nothing can stop this gorgeous girl, who poses for photos in a Proenza Schouler sweater a Norma Kamali track pants.
Coming Up Roses
The 2017 Met Gala saw Ashley in custom H&M.
Green With Envy
Lime green isn't an easy color to pull off, but Graham does it flawlessly.
Marilyn Monroe-Inspired
Ashley is a vision in white at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in 2017.
Oh So Sexy
The model highlights her physique in a sheer Naeem Kham look at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ooh La La
The body positivity activist glows in this emerald green gown during the 2018 Miss Universe competition.
Furr-ocious
Haters to the left! Ashley flashes her signature smile in a fur coat and heeled booties.
Lovely in Lace
Does it get any better than this? We're loving Ashley's Galia Lahav jumpsuit, which she wore to Glamour's Women of the Year gathering in 2016.
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
From her Nili Lotan skirt to those Forevermark diamonds, Ashley can do no wrong in the style department.
Windswept Wonder
Graham attends a 2017 taping of The View in a satin midi-dress by Nili Lotan.
Metallic Marvel
You better work! The model enlists the help of designer Rubin Singer to help create this number, which she wore to Vanity Fair's Oscars bash in 2018.
Legs for Days
Ashley pairs a striped mini-skirt and distressed tee while out in the Big Apple.
VAMFF runs from March 1-10. You can purchase tickets here.