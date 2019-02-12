25 Times Ashley Graham Perfected the Art of Fearless Fashion

Ashley Graham is not one for subtlety... and for good reason!

The body positivity activist—who made history as the first size 16 supermodel to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016—knows a thing or two about expressing oneself through fashion. From curve-hugging silhouettes to bold prints and practically every strappy heel under the sun, Ashley is the perfect inspiration for anyone motivated to take their wardrobe to the next level.

The American supermodel and designer will bring her signature style to Australia for the first time for Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, where she'll walk in Runway 4 and speak at the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit.