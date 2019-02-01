Bachelorette Alum Craig Robinson Reveals Drug Addiction and Suicide Attempt

Craig Robinson is speaking his truth.

During an interview on the Reality Steve podcast, the Bachelorette season six alum revealed his history of drug addiction and alcohol abuse, culminating in a suicide attempt last summer.

"I've been a drug addict and an alcoholic," Robinson said. As he recalled, he initially had a problem with alcohol that began in high school and continued through to fraternity life in college and into his adult life as an attorney.

"Alcohol became more and more involved in my life," he recalled. Stemming from alcohol, he developed his main addiction to cocaine after trying it at 18 years old."I love it," Robinson said of the drug. "I always liked to be up in the sky and to feel the rush kind of that cocaine gave me."

During the revealing chat, Robinson acknowledged there were signs of his daily drinking while filming the ABC show in 2010, but made clear he blames no one else but himself for his behavior. To pass the drug test for the show, he stayed clean for two or three days as cocaine goes through the body quickly.

Robinson noted that, despite his reliance on substances, he was able to conceal his addictions from other people, had continued success at school and work and never had any legal trouble. "If nobody else thought it was a problem, then I could convince myself that it wasn't a problem for me," the reality TV alum said.