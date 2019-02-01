Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and the Kardashians Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday

Happy birthday, Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott's daughter turned 1 on Friday and her parents and other family members posted sweet tributes to her on Instagram. Kylie shared a never-before-seen video of her and Travis with Stormi when she was a small baby.

"Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.." Kylie wrote.

She also shared a slideshow of photos and videos of the child, which includes a clip of Stormi removing a pair of her mother's shoes from a giant rack inside her walk-in closet, a photo of Stormi sleeping in her car seat as Travis naps next to her, and a pic of Stormi smiling on a yacht.