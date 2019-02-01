Kit Harington Told Rose Leslie the Game of Thrones Ending...And She Stopped Talking to Him for Days

It's safe to say you've been in Rose Leslie's shoes. The former Game of Thrones star, currently starring in the acclaimed CBS All Access series The Good Fight, found out the ending to Game of Thrones from her husband, Kit Harington, then…didn't talk to him for days.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," Harington told KISS Breakfast Show, according to Digital Spy, about his conversation with his wife and former costar. "And she'd asked!"

Harington has dropped teases about the final season here and there, keeping the same line about the final season and ending as "groundbreaking" and noting not everyone is going to be happy.