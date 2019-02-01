Ellen DeGeneres Predicts Colton Underwood's Final 2 The Bachelor Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 7:16 AM

Colton Underwood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The competition for Colton Underwood's heart is still ongoing on The Bachelor, but Ellen DeGeneres thinks she has the final two figured out.

The ABC reality star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and DeGeneres tried her best to get some scoop on the outcome of this season. Colton wouldn't say if he's engaged, but reiterated what he's said before: "I can say I'm definitely the happiest I've been in my life. I wouldn't have gone on the show if I didn't think it was going to be good."

In regard to the fantasy suites, Colton said they didn't play the board games Ellen sent over, but "was by far the most pivotal week of the whole entire season," he said.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Ellen then showed Colton photos of The Bachelor contestants and instructed him to say the first thing that comes to mind. Click play on the video below to hear his answers in that game.

"I don't know how you're going to narrow it down," Ellen told him. "But I think the final two are going to be Cassie and Caelynn. That's my prediction, that you're going to have these two."

Ellen explained Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, in addition to Ellen's show staffers, all picked Cassie early on, "but then when I got to know [Caelynn] a little more this last week, I think she's fantastic too."

Or maybe, just maybe, Colton winds up with both of them, Ellen theorized.

"That would be crazy, huh?" Colton said.

"It'd be wonderful for you. Go from being a virgin to two wives," Ellen joked.

Watch the video above for more, including Colton's aversion to underwear.

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

