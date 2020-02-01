26 Essential Things to Know About Harry Styles

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

"I already know one of the biggest artists in the world thinks Harry is so hot," Justin Bieber told the Daily Mirror in 2012, after the Kids' Choice Awards that brought Taylor Swift and Styles together, "but I have been sworn to secrecy."

"She's a great girl and she's extremely talented," Harry told Seventeen appreciatively that summer about Swift. "Honestly, she couldn't be a sweeter person."

Though it wasn't meant to last, Taylor was at 1D's Madison Square Garden debut that December (Harry was pelted with bras, undies and, inexplicably, an iPhone) and they were the prince and princess of pop for a few shining months, from their public date in Central Park, to their whirlwind trip to Harry's old stomping grounds of Northwich, to their ill-fated trip to the Caribbean that ended with Taylor on a boat, alone.

"When I see photos from that day," Styles told Rolling Stone in 2017, about their NYC park date, "I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it—I just wanted it to be a normal date."

Referring to Swift's songs "Out of the Woods" and "Style," assumed to be about him, Styles said, "I'm lucky if everything helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."

Asked if he had anything to tell Swift, he mused, "Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something."