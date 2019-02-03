Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Slams “Dud” Sam Over Outrageous Weight Comments

Marrying a complete stranger is not all it's cracked up to be if you ask Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth.

As the store manager told E! News, even though her husband Sam was "physically appealing", his words were a complete turnoff.

"She's obviously not as slim as the girls I've dated in the past," Sam shared with his mates after their wedding in episode 5. "She's a bit bigger. Hopefully she's into running a lot. You know what I'm like."

Sydneysider Elizabeth called out the 26-year-old tradie for having double standards.

"He's someone who's gone on the show saying he doesn't want anyone to judge him for his appearance, and his first comments made about me are that I'm a large girl," she told E! News. "I'm 5-foot-10 as well. I am not going to be petite and little. But I'm very comfortable in my own skin and I love my figure."

The 27-year-old continued: "I wasn't aware that I was plus-sized, either. The female form is beautiful no matter what size, colour or ethnicity, and bodies should be celebrated and not conform to what a man thinks is ideal."