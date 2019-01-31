From Secret Actors to a Missing Finger: 5 New Revelations About the Married at First Sight Cast

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 5:25 PM

Married at First Sight Australia, MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia is known for bringing the drama—on screen and off.

While you've probably got a good grasp of all the on-camera fights and scandals so far (see: Heidi and Mike's beach blowup), there's a lot more to learn about the participants' IRL lives.

So, we've rounded up five surprising facts fans have uncovered about the contestants so far:

Married at First Sight's Mike Blames Seasickness for Shocking Honeymoon Behaviour

Cam's Boxing Day Horror Story

Ex-pro cricketer Cam has previously opened up about his harrowing experience of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami while on a family holiday to Thailand.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald back in 2008, Cam was separated from his parents in Phuket after the disaster—and found their hotel in ruins. Eight hours later, Cam was luckily reunited with his family who had been evacuated along with other hotel guests.

Elizabeth's Invisible Illness

Elizabeth has revealed she suffers an autoimmune condition that is a mild version of lupus and makes spending time in the sun extremely difficult.

"Photosensitivity is just one of the symptoms," the 27-year-old told E! News. "You lose your hair, you get burned on the skin. It's not nice, and it's not something that during the experiment I wanted to tell anybody, either."

The store manager has said her condition has also kept her away from alcohol since age 24 and led to weight gain at times.

Dino and Jessika Have Some History

MAFS wasn't the first time mediation coach Dino and administration officer Jessika met. Instead, the participants (who are matched with Melissa and Mick) worked together on a modelling ad for the company Speqs. Even though they're seen cosying up in the ad, Dino confirmed their relationship was only ever professional.

"We just had a general chat and [Jessika] seemed really down to earth, a lovely girl," the 34-year-old told 9Honey Celebrity. "I was like, 'Let's keep in touch and see how it goes'. I'm not really close friends with her, but I did know her before coming on the show."

Mick's Missing Finger

As we've learned so far, farmer Mick has plenty of yarns to spin. But we hadn't heard the story of how he lost part of his right middle finger. Until now.

"I was fencing at my house... I'm having a bit of a whack down—as I've pulled up [the star picket] started to go a bit so I grabbed it," he told Now To  Love. "It was like a banana getting hit by a hammer and [shooting] out the sides."

Mike's Acting Ambitions

Aspiring actors? On MAFS? Groundbreaking. While we know Melissa has worked as a TV host and reportedly appeared on Home and Away, it looks like 44-year-old Mike has caught the acting bug too. A series of shots on his Instagram show him in costume for a reenactment of a scene from the 2003 film Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

Relive the clip in all its glory:

Married At First Sight's Melissa Calls Out Co-Stars Who Are "Not There for Love"

