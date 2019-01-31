The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Those Wild Married at First Sight Australia Honeymoons

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 4:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Episode 4 of Married at First Sight Australia saw our first batch of participants whisked away to dreamy locales on their honeymoons. Some went skiing, some went to the beach, all of them had D R A M A.

From Heidi and Mike's disasterous "I'm not your therapist!" incident and Mick's accusation that Jessika is only in it for the 'gram, to Nic's testicular cancer confession and Dino's bizarre previous engagement story, it was a wild ride.

Here's how Twitter reacted to each of our couples' honeymoon plights:

Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Jules and Cam – New Zealand

Their honeymoon was pretty much picture perfect, save for an overturned kayak and some possible brief concerns that Cam might not want kids as much as Jules does. But mainly there were waterfall kisses and lots of #couplegoals moments.

Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Mel and Dino - Fiji

Dino continued to meditate through the honeymoon and engage in an unconventional strip tease. He also told Mel that he had been engaged earlier that year and broke it off because his girlfriend didn't like the ring he picked out.

Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Ning and Mark – Thailand

Ning tried to see if she could possibly be attracted to Mark by instigating a pool makeout session. Unfortunately, it did not work and a future for these two seems very unlikely.

Married At First Sight, Heidi, Mike, MAFS

Nine

Heidi and Mike - Whitsundays

After going at each other like rabbits at the wedding, their honeymoon quickly fizzled when Mike lashed out at Heidi for boring him with her heartbreaking story of her teen years in foster care.

Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Jessika and Mick – Palm Cove

Noticing that Jessika had been spending a lot of time on her phone rather than living in the loved-up moment, Mick confronted her to see if she was only on the show for Instagram fame. She dodged the question and stormed off. The good news: no Broxy in sight.

Married at First Sight, Honeymoons

Nine

Cyrell and Nic – New Zealand

Nic mustered up the courage to tell Cyrell about his testicular cancer battle at age 24 and the side effects, which have made it possible for him to have children only through IVF. Cyrell sobbed at his struggles and it seemed to bring them closer together.

Married at First Sight Australia continues Sunday night at 7.30pm on Nine.

Read

Married at First Sight's Mike Blames Seasickness for Shocking Honeymoon Behaviour

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Married At First Sight Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Padma Lakshmi, Fatima Ali, Cancer

How Top Chef Honored Fatima Ali After Her Death

Grey's Anatomy

How Grey's Anatomy's Big Cancer Story Was Based on Very Real Life

Love Island couples, Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley

Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel Split: See Where More Couples Stand Today

Married at First Sight Australia, MAFS

From Secret Actors to a Missing Finger: 5 New Revelations About the Married at First Sight Cast

Gossip Girl Cast, 2007

Gossip Girl Reboot "Discussion" Underway at The CW

Dixie Chicks Ex-Husband Contests Prenup for $60K a Month

Tori Spelling Pulls the Mask Off of "The Masked Singer"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.