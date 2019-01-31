The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Those Wild Married at First Sight Australia Honeymoons

Nine
Nine
Episode 4 of Married at First Sight Australia saw our first batch of participants whisked away to dreamy locales on their honeymoons. Some went skiing, some went to the beach, all of them had D R A M A.
From Heidi and Mike's disasterous "I'm not your therapist!" incident and Mick's accusation that Jessika is only in it for the 'gram, to Nic's testicular cancer confession and Dino's bizarre previous engagement story, it was a wild ride.
Here's how Twitter reacted to each of our couples' honeymoon plights:
Jules and Cam – New Zealand
Their honeymoon was pretty much picture perfect, save for an overturned kayak and some possible brief concerns that Cam might not want kids as much as Jules does. But mainly there were waterfall kisses and lots of #couplegoals moments.
jules when cameron admits he wants to be a dad #MAFS pic.twitter.com/4EQmVLRuoC— ᴊᴀᴅᴇ (@particulrh) January 31, 2019
I don’t want kids but even I’d consider having kids with Cam #MAFS— Sarah (@_SarahKAnderson) January 31, 2019
excuse me can we please have a whole show just on Cam and Jules? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/nrvS08OIV8— Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 31, 2019
Jules and Cam 😍 I swear if y'all turn out like Sarah and Telv, there are going to be words #mafs— Kayla Land (@KaylaL17) January 31, 2019
Mel and Dino - Fiji
Dino continued to meditate through the honeymoon and engage in an unconventional strip tease. He also told Mel that he had been engaged earlier that year and broke it off because his girlfriend didn't like the ring he picked out.
#MAFS Dino is stripping and Melissa is like pic.twitter.com/3n0XqDpBM7— 🌺Moosy🌺 (@CdvNat) January 31, 2019
Mel and Dino go together like tuna and custard. #MAFS— Rachael@candoapp (@RachaelHasIdeas) January 31, 2019
Dino is giving Melissa a strip tease #MAFS pic.twitter.com/CKhxq67ghs— Dylan Matthews (@DylanMatthews91) January 31, 2019
Dino is hot. I could put up with his mind shit #MAFS— Rampant Tracy 👠🍹💋 (@GiftsSewGood) January 31, 2019
Ning and Mark – Thailand
Ning tried to see if she could possibly be attracted to Mark by instigating a pool makeout session. Unfortunately, it did not work and a future for these two seems very unlikely.
Mike, Mark, Mick, Nick....WTF are their names? I’m lost #MAFS— Tish (@oztish) January 31, 2019
I feel awkward watching this, imagine being Ning right now with her pity pash #MAFS pic.twitter.com/86ZHPr0JXh— Daryl (@xwickedmindx) January 31, 2019
Watching Mark and Ning kiss. #mafs @MarriedAU pic.twitter.com/OflNHfQRvG— zora zaric (@Zora_Zaric) January 31, 2019
Ning deserves better. #MAFS— Sarah (@Sarah_Walker87) January 31, 2019
Heidi and Mike - Whitsundays
After going at each other like rabbits at the wedding, their honeymoon quickly fizzled when Mike lashed out at Heidi for boring him with her heartbreaking story of her teen years in foster care.
I hate when someone rants about their childhood trauma ITS JUST RUINS MY DAY #mafs pic.twitter.com/l0tVxB6j5h— Sarah (@Sarah_Walker87) January 31, 2019
Mike is like the guy on tinder that asks you to tell him about yourself and then replies with “lol nice” #MAFS— c l a u d i a 🧜🏽♀️ (@klaudiianna) January 31, 2019
“I was a foster child”— Anthony (@tonytone2017) January 31, 2019
“Look at my abs, babe” #MAFS
Heidi is just working out that Mike has the depth of a dog dish #MAFS— Kirsty (@imhellakirsty) January 31, 2019
Jessika and Mick – Palm Cove
Noticing that Jessika had been spending a lot of time on her phone rather than living in the loved-up moment, Mick confronted her to see if she was only on the show for Instagram fame. She dodged the question and stormed off. The good news: no Broxy in sight.
“I can’t believe he asked me, it’s stupid” #mafs— Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) January 31, 2019
Us: pic.twitter.com/bK3N5no5AX
Jessika: On her phone and Instagram 12 Hours of every day of her honeymoon....— Abby Stiefel (@mrsstiefel) January 31, 2019
“HOW can you ask me if I’m on this national television to get famous and gain Instagram followers? I’m so shocked and insulted”. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QQ62ym6g5u
Relationships in Australia: mick is a bogan, Jess is a bogan. But they are form different types of bogan families. Like montegues and capulets- bogan style Shakespeare a traffic romance #mafsau #mafs— tlee (@tlee91100138) January 29, 2019
Mick’s reaction to Jessika’s tantrum #Mafs pic.twitter.com/1Y11M62jKo— Steph B (@TheSBatman) January 31, 2019
Cyrell and Nic – New Zealand
Nic mustered up the courage to tell Cyrell about his testicular cancer battle at age 24 and the side effects, which have made it possible for him to have children only through IVF. Cyrell sobbed at his struggles and it seemed to bring them closer together.
#MAFS Nic is so bloody brave to say this on national television. Also a reminder to all men to always check yourself for lumps and bumps!— Jennifer (@jeeen_n94) January 31, 2019
Cyrell is actually the best! That’s some serious stuff to take in and she was genuine in her perfect response!! #MAFS— Jrod 🔴⚫️ (@JarrodKent) January 31, 2019
How great is Cyrell #Mafs pic.twitter.com/dzic4S5Qz7— Twiterererer (@Twiterererer1) January 31, 2019
I’m not sure how Nic is managing to travel, ski AND frolic in the snow with Cyrell because if I was him, I’d be constantly paranoid that little cranky brother Ivan would pop up out of nowhere to start drama 😐 #MAFS— Abby Stiefel (@mrsstiefel) January 31, 2019
Married at First Sight Australia continues Sunday night at 7.30pm on Nine.
