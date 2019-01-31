The Most Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Those Wild Married at First Sight Australia Honeymoons

Episode 4 of Married at First Sight Australia saw our first batch of participants whisked away to dreamy locales on their honeymoons. Some went skiing, some went to the beach, all of them had D R A M A.

From Heidi and Mike's disasterous "I'm not your therapist!" incident and Mick's accusation that Jessika is only in it for the 'gram, to Nic's testicular cancer confession and Dino's bizarre previous engagement story, it was a wild ride.

Here's how Twitter reacted to each of our couples' honeymoon plights: