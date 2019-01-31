A Timeline of JWoww and Roger Mathews' Divorce Drama

Tension between JWoww and Roger Mathews appears to be at an all-time high.

On Wednesday night, the Jersey Shore star took to social media and her website to post a message to her ex amid their ongoing divorce drama. In the scathing letter, JWoww accused Roger of abuse. "I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner," JWoww, who shares two kids with Roger, wrote in part. "You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior."

"The altered perceptions you have created for yourself on social media is truly staggering," she continued. "Your postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies."

This letter comes three months after it was revealed that JWoww had filed for divorce from Roger after about three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."