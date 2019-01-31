Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Call a "Truce": A History of Their Mock Feud

Truce? Truce.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have agreed to end their mock feud and stop trolling each other, for now. The two reunited for a photo and promised to work together again, and not for a movie. Anyone up for a gin and coffee?

"Official truce! I'm going to make an awesome ad for Aviation Gin," Jackman wrote on Instagram on Thursday, referring to a brand Reynolds co-owns. "And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return."

"Official truce with @thehughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I'm gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee," Reynolds wrote. Can't wait!"

Reynolds and Jackman, who starred together in the 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, have been trolling each other for more than three years.