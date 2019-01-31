Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Live Nation
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 10:43 AM
Live Nation
Michelle Kwan is helping Jonathan Van Ness on his journey to become a figure skating prodigy.
In a new promotional video, released Thursday, announcing additional dates for Jonathan's 2019 stand-up comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, the Olympic skater works with the Queer Eye star on his skills. After offering some words of advice to Jonathan, the two then perform a choreographed routine on the ice to Cher's "Song for the Lonely."
"Smack a queen in the face, my dreams are coming true left and right, and I just simply cannot believe," Jonathan captioned the video. "My idol @michellewkwan helped me get my life together for my #RoadtoBejing tour."
"Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Denver shows just added! More to come on the tour later this year," he continued. "Music courtesy of Cher's 2019 Here We Go Again Tour, and biggest biggest thanks to @michellewkwan for being the wind beneath my gay wings! I can't wait to see you all as I leave it all on the stage, giving you my best standup ferosha."
Jonathan's tour kicks off on Feb. 28 in Philadelphia. You can see more ticket information HERE!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?