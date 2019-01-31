What Serena Williams Hopes to Teach Her Daughter About Being a Strong Woman

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Serena Williams wants her daughter to know it's "OK to make the first move" when it comes to seizing opportunities in life.

The tennis star, who welcomed Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with husband Alexis Ohanian a year and a half ago, made her comments to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday.

When asked what she wants to teach her daughter about being a strong woman, Williams said, "Embrace it."

Williams appeared on the show to promote her partnership with Bumble; the tennis star is a global ambassador for the dating app, where women make first contact with matched users.

"I want to teach her that it's OK to make the first move," Williams said about her daughter. "It's OK to ask and to say, 'Listen, I want a chance at being in this play. Like put me in. Or just give me this first opportunity.' There's so many different ways to showcase that."

Photos

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Moments

Williams began her professional tennis career at 1995 at age 14, despite being told she was too young.

"I literally made the first move," she said on Good Morning America. "My dad said I was too young and I was so small and I wasn't ready but I knew I was ready and I made that first move and I want my daughter to be able to do the same thing. We're taught as a society that we have to wait and be second but that's not true, we can be first. I love being first. I only like being first."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys

Watch Jessica Biel Fall Asleep During Justin Timberlake's Birthday Celebration

Jussie Smollett, Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson Sends Love to Fellow Mighty Duck Jussie Smollett After Attack

Fuller House Season 4

Fuller House Ending With Season 5

The Big Bang Theory, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jim Parsons Hasn't Cried About The Big Bang Theory Ending and the Whole Cast Is Worried

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

It's Portia de Rossi's Birthday! See Her Best Photos With Wife Ellen DeGeneres to Celebrate

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Shares a Relationship Status Update on Her and Offset

Demi Lovato, Dog

Demi Lovato Gets a New Tattoo of Her Late Dog Buddy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.