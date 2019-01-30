Why Ben Affleck Won't Wear the Batsuit in the Upcoming Batman Film

Ben Affleck is removing his cape for the upcoming rendition in the Batman series.

Despite his roles in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the 2021 film The Batman will have a new leading man. According to Deadline, The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021 and will reportedly center around a younger Bruce Wayne.

Affleck initially signed on to direct, co-write and star in the film, but in 2017, he stepped down as director and was replaced by Matt Reeves. "I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply," Reeves said in a statement at the time. "I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

On Wednesday, the Gone Girl star seemingly confirmed on Twitter his forthcoming absence from The Batman.