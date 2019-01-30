Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Accuses Ex Roger Mathews of Abuse In Scathing Letter

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is standing up to estranged husband Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star released an explosive and lengthy statement regarding her contentious divorce from Roger. In the message, which she posted on Instagram and her website, Jenni details the alleged abusive behavior she experienced at the hand of Mathews and the "manipulative" actions her ex has taken. "I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner," the mother-of-two writes. "You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior."

She alleges that it was in fact herself and their children who were "hurt" by his actions.

Furthermore, Jenni claims that his social media "postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies."

"Your actions have and continue to place the children in harm's way. Stop, pause and have a true reality check," Jenni pleads with the 43-year-old.