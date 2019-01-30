Married at First Sight’s Heidi Was As Shocked As You About That Pee Cup Scene

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 4:38 PM
The fact that Married at First Sight Australia groom Mark owned just one plastic cup and one plate wasn't the most shocking revelation to come out of episode 3.
Instead, the honour goes to radio announcer Heidi, who found herself peeing in a cup—twice—on her wedding day.
The 38-year-old's skintight wedding dress was too restrictive to hitch up while going to the bathroom, so her trusty bridesmaids decided a cup would serve as a perfect toilet substitute.
Heidi told E! News there was no other way to relieve herself on her wedding day to 44-year-old electrician Mike—and she didn't know the moment would make it to air.
"I got the dress altered. I got it cut off at the bottom and taken in a little bit," she explained. "When I got it altered, I didn't realise that it was skin tight. When I went to go to the bathroom, I literally couldn't get it over my thighs. There was literally no way of getting around it. It took me 15-20 minutes to get the dress on, and I couldn't be doing that throughout the wedding."
Heidi knew she had picked the right bridesmaids when they were willing to hold the cup while she peed.
"All day, I just had to use the cup, and my lovely bridesmaids were the assistants," Heidi said. "They are amazing. Those girls would do anything for me. They're like my battlers in a war. They were ready to get the cup, get the bowl."
But embarrassingly, the newlywed had no clue the MAFS crew were recording the audio of the awkward moment.
"I didn't know! I hopped out and saw there was a camera there but I thought because we'd shut the door they couldn't see," she told E! News. "So, I thought oh great we're safe. Little did I know.
"[Watching it back], I was shocked. At the start, I thought oh my god. I was mortified. What have I done? But then I thought, this is real and this is reality, and some people wee into cups and some people put Band-Aids on their feet. That's just real life."
As expected, Twitter had some hilarious thoughts about pee cup-gate:
Never drink out of a cup in any hotel ever again 😳 #MAFS— Melissa Anderson (@LifestyleMels) January 30, 2019
Geeez I thought holding the bride's dress up to pee was going above and beyond. Holding a cup is ridiculous!!! She needs a she-wee #MAFS— Pirate Ninja (@Hailmo) January 30, 2019
We all need that one friend who will hold a cup of your wee on your wedding day. #MAFS— Paleo in Perth (@MyLifewithRiley) January 30, 2019
It’s been a fantastic night of #MAFS, I have tweeted the word “cup” 7 times...— Jackson Holt (@_jacksonholt) January 30, 2019
Shame Heidi wasn't paired with Mark. He has a cup#MAFS— Pipe down, Chachi (@bishcheese) January 30, 2019
Bathroom drama aside, Heidi said her wedding was a success overall.
"I loved it," she recounted. "Watching it brought me back and made me have those feelings again."
And while Mike and Heidi had instant chemistry, the pairing of hairdresser Ning with ex-army man Mark in episode 3 was less of a match made in heaven (will they survive Mark's bombshell that he's never been in love?). The couples join Jules and Cam, Cyrell and Nic, Melissa and Dino, and Jessika and Mick, who are set to embark on their honeymoons.
