Married at First Sight’s Heidi Was As Shocked As You About That Pee Cup Scene

The fact that Married at First Sight Australia groom Mark owned just one plastic cup and one plate wasn't the most shocking revelation to come out of episode 3.

Instead, the honour goes to radio announcer Heidi, who found herself peeing in a cup—twice—on her wedding day.

The 38-year-old's skintight wedding dress was too restrictive to hitch up while going to the bathroom, so her trusty bridesmaids decided a cup would serve as a perfect toilet substitute.

Heidi told E! News there was no other way to relieve herself on her wedding day to 44-year-old electrician Mike—and she didn't know the moment would make it to air.

"I got the dress altered. I got it cut off at the bottom and taken in a little bit," she explained. "When I got it altered, I didn't realise that it was skin tight. When I went to go to the bathroom, I literally couldn't get it over my thighs. There was literally no way of getting around it. It took me 15-20 minutes to get the dress on, and I couldn't be doing that throughout the wedding."