Kelly Ripa's Cheeky Comment on Mark Consuelos' Instagram Will Make You Blush

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 2:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Glambot: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Oscars 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa is revealing one thing she loves about Mark Consuelos.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host showed her man some support on Instagram when the Riverdale star revealed that he will be "taking over" the @thecwriverdale Instagram page on Wednesday. While most users understood that this meant he would be sharing footage to the Instagram, Kelly's mind went to a whole different place. "Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over," the actress wrote on the post. She made sure to include five fire emojis to spice up her very public display of affection.

Mark and Kelly sure know how to keep the fire alive in their marriage. Unfortunately, the pair often has to do things long distance since Riverdale shoots on the west coast, while Kelly has her show in New York City. So it's no wonder the two are always leaving cute comments on each other's Instagrams.

Photos

Kelly Ripa's Family Christmas Photos

They recently got to spend more quality time together when the TV host got a guest role on the CW show. Funnily enough, Kelly is playing the mistress to Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, on Riverdale

However, Ripa won't be playing the typical lover. According to the star, even she was surprised by the nature of her role. She said, "It's not what you expect. It's not what I expected. I didn't get my script until the day before—it's all very carefully guarded—and my role is not what I expected at all." 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Mark Consuelos , Couples , Celebrities , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drake, God's Plan, Music Video

Drake Gifts 2 McDonald's Employees $10,000

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Make First Public Appearance as Official Couple

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Shows Her Support for Demi Lovato Ahead of 2019 Grammys

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Channing Tatum Details Life as a Single Dad Amid Jenna Dewan Divorce

Frozen

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Tease Frozen 2 With the Cutest Photos

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Feels "Massive Love" After Giving Birth to First Child

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Renewed for Season 2

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.