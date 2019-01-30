Channing Tatum Details Life as a Single Dad Amid Jenna Dewan Divorce

Channing Tatum is prioritizing his relationship with daughter Everly Tatum in his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Court documents obtained by E! News reveal that since their split last year, Tatum and Dewan have not followed a "consistent or formal" schedule and Channing hopes that having an official custody arrangement will help Everly "thrive even more."

According to the documents, Channing hopes to have a custody arrangement that is "equal, mutual and self-executing."

Furthermore, Tatum requests to have custody of the five-year-old on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Jenna will be responsible for her care on Wednesday and Thursday. The parents will alternate visitation on the weekends.

In regards to the holidays, Channing and Jenna will "equally divide and alternate" custody. The only holiday that the parents appear to plan to spend together is Halloween, during which they "shall try to work together to try to spend Halloween together, trick or treating with Everly from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m." In 2018, the estranged parents reunited to celebrate the festive occasion with Everly.