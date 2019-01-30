Rachel Platten Feels "Massive Love" After Giving Birth to First Child

Rachel Platten is "falling deeeeply in love" with her baby girl.

The "Fight Song" hit-maker gave birth to her first child early Tuesday, and as she puts it, she's overcome with "massive love."

The singer shared her little bundle of joy with her 525 thousand followers in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Cue the waterworks, because Platten's post is truly the sweetest!

"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan," the singer started off. "Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)."

The 37-year-old star also made sure to thank her fans for being supportive of her through her pregnancy journey.

"Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach."

In the adorable pic, baby Violet is sound asleep on her mother's chest while the singer is all smiles.