Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Exactly "Burnin' Up " Over the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Nick

Believe it or not, Priyanka Chopra wasn't exactly "Burnin' Up" over the Jonas Brothers.

While she may be happily married to Nick Jonas, the actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and expressed how little she knew about her husband's former boy band.

"I actually didn't know much about them. I mean, everybody knew the Jonas Brothers. I just didn't know the music," Priyanka shared with Ellen DeGeneres in today's all-new episode. "I knew some of the songs, but I really didn't know much about them."

She continued, "In fact, Nick and I didn't know much about each other so we did a show and tell when we started dating where we showed each other our work from when we were younger—the embarrassing stuff—it was great. That's how we got to know each other."